Federal funding announced to help reduce energy costs for low-income households

The $34 million made available for the Weatherization Stimulus Program is intended to reach households that otherwise would not be eligible.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — NY Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that federal funding is being awarded to over 1,000 homes to become more energy-efficient and climate-friendly.

The funding is $34 million that was awarded through the state’s Weatherization Stimulus Program.

According to the news release, the funds will aid in electrification and electrification-ready upgrades. This will provide lower energy costs and improve health outcomes for income-eligible renters and homeowners.

“New York’s nation-leading clean energy goals require that we reduce harmful building emissions across all communities,” Gov. Hochul said. “Our comprehensive decarbonization strategy includes resources to ensure low- and moderate-income New Yorkers are not left behind in the transition. This $34 million will bring us closer to our goal of reaching two million climate-friendly homes by 2030 and achieving a better and greener future for the next generation of New Yorkers.”

The funding for the Weatherization Stimulus Program is going to reach households that otherwise would not be eligible for deep decarbonization assistance. So far, 31 awards were granted to nonprofit community development organizations and local municipalities to support project scoping and complete work to improve energy efficiency and decrease carbon emissions in income-eligible single and multi-family homes throughout New York State, according to the release.

“Many of NYCHA’s stand-alone buildings require significant investments. The partnership with HCR and Weatherization Assistance Program service provider Association for Energy Affordability will allow us to address long-standing unfunded needs such as window replacements, making these buildings electrification ready, and electrifying space heating and hot water where feasible,” said Vlada Kenniff, vice president for Energy and Sustainability at the New York City Housing Authority.

The potential scope of the Weatherization Stimulus Program includes:

Cold climate heat pump installation;

Electrification readiness (e.g. improvements to electrical service);

Ventilation cleaning, sealing, and balancing;

Health and safety building repairs and improvements;

Building envelope improvements including enhanced insulation and air sealing.