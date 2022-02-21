February 21 declared as Mother Language Day in NYS

NYS Assemblymember Karen McMahon introduced a resolution in the state assembly to declare the holiday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — February 21 has now been declared 'Mother Language Day' in the state of New York.

It's to celebrate cultural and linguistic diversity along with honoring all languages of the world.

NYS Assemblymember Karen McMahon introduced a resolution in the state assembly to declare the holiday. It passed with 17 co-sponsors.

“I was honored to introduce this resolution in the Assembly, establishing Mother Language Day in the State of New York,” said Assemblymember McMahon. “Western New York and the state as a whole is a melting pot of cultures, and with them, come hundreds of different languages. As we welcome immigrant and refugee communities, multilingualism will become more and more common. This day celebrates those who speak Bangla and all other languages from around the globe.”

On Monday, the approved resolution was presented to the Bangladeshi American Social and Cultural Organization of Western New York this afternoon.

"This Legislative resolution for 21st February is a statement of the linguistic-cultural diversity that we enjoy in New York State,” said Farook Ahmed, Director of BASCO WNY. “The BASCO team is proud to be involved with this process and we dedicate this resolution to all the Bangla speaking population of New York and worldwide.”