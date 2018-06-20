BUFFALO, NY - A new feature film is holding open casting calls this Sunday for dayplayer roles, and seeking extras.

Bashira, which is being shot in Buffalo this July, is holding the casting calls in the Park School Auditorium at 4625 Harlem Road from 12 to 5 p.m.

The film is about two musicians haunted by nightmares that begin to intrude on their waking lives interfere with their lives, prompting them to "embark on parallel journeys."

SAG-AFTRA members and non-union actors are welcome, and are encouraged to bring headshots, resumes, and audition sides.

Extras of all ages and races are also needed for the film, with a special focus on Asian ethnicities. Email Bashiraextrascasting@gmail.com if interested.

Sides for the audition can be found here.

