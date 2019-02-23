BUFFALO, N.Y. — With all of Western New York under a High Wind Warning from 7 a.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday, crews are getting ready now.

And in the case of power outages, the Food and Drug Administration has a list of guidelines, should the worst-case scenario happen.

Before the storm, the FDA urges people to be prepared, whether it's having a refrigerator thermometer or knowing where to get dry ice. Keep a decent amount of ready-to-eat foods that don't require cooking or cooling on hand.

Should the power go out, the FDA says to keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. By doing so, the fridge will keep any stored food cold for about four hours. Also, refrigerators should be kept at 40 degrees or colder for proper food storage.

Once the power returns, check the temperature inside of the refrigerator and freezer to see whether the food stored is considered safe. Again, keep the doors closed as much as possible.

Not all food should be considered safe. Use caution. Discard any perishable food (meat, poultry, fish, eggs, leftovers) that has been sitting in the fridge or freezer above 40 degrees for more than two hours.