BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New Yorker's work is being honored by the FBI.

Cheryll Moore on Monday was awarded the FBI's 2019 Director's Community Leadership Award, or DCLA.

Moore works as the medical care administrator and director of the Erie County Department of Health opioid program.

"I kind of have the luxury, I guess, that other people don't of seeing the history and the trajectory and the changes in our community," Moore said. "Things are 1,000 percent better. Can they always get better than they are today. Absolutely."

The DCLA has been given out since 1990 to honor individuals and organizations who help reduce crime, terrorism, drugs, and violence.

