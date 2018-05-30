TONAWANDA, NY - Following shootings like the recent ones in Sante Fe, Texas, and Parkland, Florida, schools and other public places often see an increase in hoax threats.

Wednesday, FBI Buffalo Community Outreach Special Sharon Mentkoweski was at Kenton's Erie 1 BOCES program to give a presentation to students on hoax threats, and the severe consequences that come along with making them.

The 18 students from five districts around WNY are part of Erie 1 BOCES' criminal justice program.

Hoaxes drain the FBI and other police agencies of time and resources. And now the agency is trying to make the public more aware of the dangers of false threats through the campaign #ThinkBeforeYouPost.

And the FBI wants to remind everyone that posting a threat real or fake is a federal felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

For more information on hoax threats, you can visit the FBI's website.

