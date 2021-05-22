F.A.T.H.E.R.S. group gives back to community

The organization said with so much negativity, it's important to highlight the great things that are happening in Buffalo and the businesses that wanted to donate.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the F.A.T.H.E.R.S. organization, Saturday was a day of giving.

Many items, from brand new bikes to clothing and toys, were available for community members to receive in the City of Buffalo.

They say with so many negative things happening, it's important to highlight great things happening and the businesses that wanted to donate.

"When we do things like this, when we do outings like this and giveaways like this, this gives an opportunity for neighbors to come out and reintroduce themselves," according to Lenny Lane, the F.A.T.H.E.R.S. group president.

"It's been a year-long where we haven't seen each other, we haven't hugged each other, we haven't said anything to each other because of the pandemic. Now is an opportunity to show some feelings, embrace one another, show some love."

He says the giveaway brings about a calmness for neighbors, especially the children, and hopefully helps them head from all the violence.