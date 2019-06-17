GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Nothing says Father's Day quite like dads in helmets racing lawnmowers.

The annual Grand Island Father's Day Memorial Lawnmower Race occurred on Sunday at 3957 West River Parkway, despite the rain.

Also known as the Mary Dunbar-Daluisio Memorial Lawnmower Race and Kevin Doring Memorial 5K Walk/Run, the event featured several fun activities for the whole family with all proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.

The event featured several "classes" of lawnmower racing. Some of the special categories included a race for kids, allowing them to walk a plastic lawnmower, and a modified lawnmower class for adults. The modified race featured lawnmowers that could reach speeds upwards of 80 miles per hour.

The event raised over $70,000 in the past ten years.