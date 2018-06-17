PANAMA, NY — You can celebrate your dad by going axe throwing.

Panama Rocks Scenic Park is hosting a fundraiser for the Court Appointed Special Advocate program of Chautauqua County today.

For $30, you can get unlimited axe throwing. If you don't know how, they'll teach you.

It runs from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Panama Rocks Scenic Park is located at 11 Rock Hill Rd, Panama, NY.

You can purchase tickets for this event at www.AxcellentAdventures.com.

All proceeds from this event will benefit CASA of Chautauqua County Inc.

