Fatherhood program created for new dads in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Becoming a new parent is exciting and challenging at the time same time.

There's now a program that will provide support and educational resources to new dads in the Western New York area.

Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network and John R. Oishei Children's Hospital are partnering together to offer the Fatherhood Training Program.

The program, which will begin later this month, is geared towards new and expectant fathers and will provide parenting education, support groups and mentorship.

New dads will learn how to support their partner in labor, as well as what to expect when their new baby comes home. They will be taught how to swaddle their baby, how to help with breastfeeding, bathing and post-partum effects.

“Far too often, men who are transitioning into fatherhood or fathering are overlooked and undervalued in the field of maternal and infant health,” stated Antoine Johnson, Program Manager of the Buffalo Fatherhood Initiative in a released statement. “The Buffalo Fatherhood Initiative’s collaboration with Oishei Children’s Hospital is significant because it highlights the significance of fathers and the unique contribution that they make in supporting women and infants.”

Research shows that when fathers are involved with their children from birth, children children reach developmental milestones earlier, form better friendships, do better at school, and can develop higher IQs. The program provides educational resources for dads, as well as a safe place to learn. Fathers who go through the program will receive tools and resources like “dad bags” for overnight stays at the hospital during and after labor.

“We’re delighted to partner with the Buffalo Perinatal-Prenatal Network and the Buffalo Fatherhood Initiative to establish the Fatherhood Training Program as a way to improve the health and well-being of children by empowering fathers to be active, informed and emotionally engaged parents and partners,” said Tami Paycheck, Women’s Services Supervisor at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with the remarkable John R. Oishei Foundation to bring the community this necessary program for expectant fathers,” stated LuAnne Brown, CEO of Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network. “Fathers are a critical part of healthy development for the child. We are proud to provide home based services to a population that follows them from prenatal to the postpartum period in the home and we can’t wait to expand our education offering on the Oishei campus.”