Father killed, son injured in Cattaraugus County 4-wheeler accident

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Department is investigating an four-wheeler accident that sent one to the hospital and killed another Sunday morning.

Deputies say a 63-year-old man and his 43-year-old son were operating a four wheeler on their property on Miller Hill Road in the Town of Ischua when the accident occurred.

Deputies say it appears that the driver was unable to drive up a hill, flipping the four-wheeler backward onto both men.

The son was taken to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight for his injuries. The father was pronounced dead at the scene.