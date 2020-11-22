Father killed, son injured in Cattaraugus County 4-wheeler accident

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Department is investigating an four-wheeler accident that sent one to the hospital and killed another Sunday morning.
Deputies say a 63-year-old man and his 43-year-old son were operating a four wheeler on their property on Miller Hill Road in the Town of Ischua when the accident occurred.
Deputies say it appears that the driver was unable to drive up a hill, flipping the four-wheeler backward onto both men.
The son was taken to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight for his injuries. The father was pronounced dead at the scene.
No charges have been filed at this time.