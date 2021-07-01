Father Baker Manor residents, staff get excited for Bills playoff game

The staff and residents are so excited, they decorated a tree with a Bills theme and got together in their favorite Bills gear and masks to take a photo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The pandemic has been rough for everyone, especially nursing home residents.

But with a Buffalo Bills playoff game just days away, the staff and residents at Catholic Health's Father Baker Manor in Orchard Park have something to look forward to.

The staff and residents are so excited, they decorated a tree with a Bills theme and got together in their favorite Bills gear and masks to take a photo.

As a Catholic Health spokesperson said, the "Bills make them want to shout!"