Fatal stabbing under investigation at UB's North Campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo's campus police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Friday night.

According to university police, they received a call about a man with a chest wound around 7:30 p.m. on Moody Terrace Roadway near the Ellicott Complex on the University's North Campus.

The victim, who is not a member of the UB community, was taken to ECMC where he died of his injuries.

UB Alert: Police continue to investigate an assault at Moody Terrace roadway near Richmond Quad (Ellicott Complex) on North Campus. Police believe suspects have fled area and there is no imminent danger to univ. community. Please continue to avoid area. https://t.co/YMoHiNaCfm — UB Alert (@ub_alert) October 15, 2022

University Police are searching for a black sedan that fled the scene. They say at least four people may have been involved in the incident. An alert was sent to the university community saying police do not believe there is a danger to the university community at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and increased patrols near the Ellicott Complex are in place for the campus community's safety.