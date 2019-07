BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are searching for clues in the city's latest homicide.

A 23-year-old man was shot just before 10 P.M. Sunday near the intersection of Trenton and Pennsylvania Avenues.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

If you have any information about this crime, you're asked to contact the Buffalo Police Confidential Tip CALL line at 847-2255.