TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- A deadly crash closed the 290 westbound Monday morning for more than 4 hours.

Town of Tonawanda Police confirmed that the crash between the Niagara Falls Boulevard and Colvin Avenue exits was fatal.

It's still unclear how many cars were involved, or if there were other injuries.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Monday morning.

All traffic was diverted off of the highway at Niagara Falls Boulevard until the investigation was finished.

The roadway reopened just before 5:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and we will bring updates as we learn more.

© 2018 WGRZ