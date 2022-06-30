Fast charging at EVolve will be free for Independence Day weekend

On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the New York Power Authority will be offering the fast charges for free over Independence Day weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People planning on traveling using an electric car this weekend can get a free rapid charge at all EVolve NY Direct Current Fast Chargers.

On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the New York Power Authority will be offering the fast charges for free over Independence Day weekend starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 1 through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.

"My administration remains laser-focused on making continuous investments in green energy to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and this free charging holiday is a celebration of that commitment," Hochul said. "By making it easier for more New Yorkers to charge their electric vehicles and drive cleaner, we can inspire more electric vehicle adoption across the state, ushering in a cleaner, greener future for New York."

Getting a free charge this weekend will be as easy as driving to an EVolve NY fast charger, plugging in and hitting the start button.

There are almost 100 high speed chargers along New York's major travel corridors. To find an EVolve NY fast charger, view the map on the New York Gov. website.

Any battery powered car with fast charging capabilities can be charged at EVolve NY fast chargers in 20 minutes, including Tesla cars with an adapter.