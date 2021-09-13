Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA holds free e-recycling drive-thru event

The annual electronic recycling event will be held on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A free e-recycling event is being held this weekend at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA.

The annual electronic recycling event in partnership with recycling company Sunnking is set for Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until noon. It will be a drive-thru event, allowing people to get rid of unwanted electronics from their car.

“We look forward to teaming up with Sunnking every year as it offers the community a chance to clear out some of their unused and outdated electronics. It’s historically been a popular event and the drive-thru component really makes it incredibly convenient for attendees. We’re looking forward to seeing a nice turnout this weekend,” said John Doran, general manager of Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

While admission is free, attendees will need to register in advance for a specific time slot. People can register on the Sunnking website until 4 p.m. on Friday or until the event is full.

Attendees will enter the event in the parking lot near Saks OFF 5th and proceed to the drive-thru where Sunnking team members will unload items from vehicles. People must remain in the car when dropping off items and are encouraged to package items for easier unloading.