Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA holds free e-recycling drive-thru event

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A free e-recycling event is being held this weekend at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA.
The annual electronic recycling event in partnership with recycling company Sunnking is set for Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until noon. It will be a drive-thru event, allowing people to get rid of unwanted electronics from their car.
“We look forward to teaming up with Sunnking every year as it offers the community a chance to clear out some of their unused and outdated electronics. It’s historically been a popular event and the drive-thru component really makes it incredibly convenient for attendees. We’re looking forward to seeing a nice turnout this weekend,” said John Doran, general manager of Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.
While admission is free, attendees will need to register in advance for a specific time slot. People can register on the Sunnking website until 4 p.m. on Friday or until the event is full.
Attendees will enter the event in the parking lot near Saks OFF 5th and proceed to the drive-thru where Sunnking team members will unload items from vehicles. People must remain in the car when dropping off items and are encouraged to package items for easier unloading.
This event is not for hazardous waste, gas powered equipment or large appliances. For a full list of accepted items and for more information go to the Sunnking event webpage.