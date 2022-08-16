Backpack giveaway taking place at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls

The Salvation Army, United Way of Greater Niagara, and Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club are partnering with the outlets to give out 500 backpacks with school supplies

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — School is right around the corner and to help families who need some assistance getting supplies for children the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is hosting a backpack giveaway this weekend.

The Salvation Army, United Way of Greater Niagara, and Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club are partnering with the outlets to give out 500 backpacks filled with school supplies.

Backpacks will be distributed inside entrance six from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. Students from Pre-K through 12th grade must be present to receive a backpack while supplies last.

“Our back-to-school event is something we look forward to every year. It’s a really great way to get different members of our community to come together and support our area’s students and families,” said Susie Swiatkowski, Marketing Manager for Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.