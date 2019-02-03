NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A free, indoor wellness walk and health fair will be held on Saturday at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

The event, called Fashionably Fit, begins at 10 a.m. and benefits the Buffalo Niagara American Heart Association.

Walkers will follow a one-mile trail inside Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. Following the walk, vendors will set up for the health fair there.

The health fair will run until 1 p.m.

