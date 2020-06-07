Farmersville landlord charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting tenant

Daniel Langdon Jr., 51, of Little Valley is facing several charges after allegedly shooting his tenant.

FARMERSVILLE, N.Y. — A landlord in the Town of Farmersville is facing several charges after allegedly shooting his tenant multiple times, according to New York State Police.

On Friday, troopers were called to State Route 98 to investigate reports of a man who was shot multiple times.

Troopers say Daniel Langdon Jr., 51, of Little Valley got into a physical altercation with a tenant while on his property. Langdon allegedly shot the tenant, a 40-year-old man, multiple times with a legally owned 9mm pistol.

Troopers say the 40-year-old man was airlifted to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.