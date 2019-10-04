NEW YORK — Several Western New York farmers spoke out Wednesday about how they would be affected if New York lawmakers pass the Farmworker Fair Labor Practices Act.

That act would give rights to farmworkers that are not currently in place like, overtime pay, eight-hour workdays and the right to engage in collective bargaining.

But local farmers say they can't afford to take on these added labor costs.

"There's going to be a lot of farms over the few years that will go out of business because of this. There's an awful lot now on the borderline of going out of business due to the economy. You put this much cost on top, and you're going to lose a lot of farms," said Dale Stein, Stein Farms.

There is a New York Senate round table on the topic scheduled for Thursday in Batavia.