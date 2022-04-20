New farmers market coming to Antique World in Clarence

The Front Row Farmers Market market plans to open Saturday, May 7.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers will have another place to shop for locally grown produce and plants this season.

Starting Saturday, May 7, the Front Row Farmers Market will open on the grounds of Antique World in Clarence. Antique World is offering local vendors free space, but they must only sell produce, eggs, meat, baked goods flowers or plants.

“With the introduction of the Front Row Farmers Market, we’re excited to boost the visibility and success of our local farmers, growers, and bakers,” said Ben Schultz, Owner of Antique World. “At the same time, many of our customers are looking for more locally grown foods and other fresh products, so this is really a win win for everyone.”

The new market will be held each Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. through October. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis so early arrival is strongly encouraged.

The new offering coincides with Antique World's long-running Saturday Outdoor Flea Market. More information can be found here.