Farm providing fresh produce straight from Buffalo's west side

BUFFALO, N.Y. — West Side Tilth is an urban farm in the city of Buffalo that’s been operating since 2017, with a goal to provide local families with fresh and healthy produce that was grown right in the city of Buffalo.

WGRZ spoke with Carrie, one of the owners, and she explained that they brought in 600 yards worth of fresh soil, and that’s sort of how they got their name. The word tilth is an English word referring to the consistency of soil.

“We are a for-profit business but we do what we can to make good food accessible for everyone and we accept farmers market nutrition program checks and WIC checks,” Carrie said.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the farm has created a curbside pickup method of getting all the greens you need. That option makes it easy for everybody to get healthy produce without ever having to leave your car.

“If you go to our website you can click on order now. We have a vegetable bag that we offer. It is a $25 bag and it is a good deal, it has more than $25 worth of produce," Carrie said. "Or you can just stop by on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and just buy what we have."