A mandatory registry for farm animals may soon be required in Batavia

There could be a mandatory registry if you want to have chickens and other farm animals in the City of Batavia.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The City of Batavia council will consider altering the city code on animals and fowl. Neighbors in one area of the city have been complaining about a home with goats.

Jill Turner told Two On Your Side she went to city hall before she got her goats and there was nothing that prevented her from having them at home.

"The only thing we couldn't have were roosters because of the noise."

Now the council is considering a resolution that proposes restricting animals and fowl in the city code.

In written correspondence, the city manager said, "The regulations would restrict persons from owning bringing into, possessing, keeping, harboring or feeding farm animals, cloven-hoofed animals, equine, or fowl (ducks, turkey, geese) including but not limited to cattle, horses, sheep, goats, pigs, swine, llamas, alpacas, ducks, turkey, geese, feral cats, ponies, donkey’s, mules or any other farm animal or wild animal within the City limits."

"We've got two goats that my daughter has raised from bottle babies, they just act like dogs and lay around they do whatever," Turner said.

A committee working on the matter found that some cities have put forward restrictions on animals and do not allow some at all.

Batavia could require anyone with farm animals to register them and if they don't they will have to get rid of them.

A public hearing will be scheduled in the future.