BUFFALO, N.Y. — Attorney General Letitia James announced a settlement that guarantees full refunds for all Fantasy Island customers who made purchases for the 2020 season.

On Tuesday, James announced that she negotiated a deal that secured refunds for all Fantasy Island season pass holders, meal plan customers and people who bought associated goods. The deal secured totals nearly $425,000, according to the Attorney General's Office.

“While Western New Yorkers struggle financially with the economic impact of the coronavirus, I’m pleased to announce that we will soon make consumers whole by providing those who prepaid for season passes, meals, and associated services at Fantasy Island with nearly $425,000 in financial restitution,”James said. “Our office was able to secure full refunds for all consumers thanks, in large part, to the hundreds of Western New Yorkers who promptly heeded our call to file a complaint with our office. Fantasy Island provided Western New Yorkers with great memories for years, but it’s vitally important that we don’t let that fantasy end with a nightmare.”

The Western New York theme park closed their doors in February. The Attorney General's Office hasn't set a timetable yet for people receiving their refunds. All information for those who are eligible for the reimbursement has been acquired by the Attorney General, and nothing needs to be done in order to receive the refund, according to James' office.

