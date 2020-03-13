GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Fantasy Island is notifying customers who purchased season passes for 2020 on how to apply for a refund.

The amusement park closed without warning in February.

Customers who purchased 2020 season passes, dining plans, premium bottles and premium buckets received a robo call with details on refunds. You will need to go to this site to fill out a form.

Officials say it will take about 2-3 weeks to get your refund. If you filed a disputed charge with your credit card company, you will not qualify for an additional refund.

New York State had threatened legal action over season passes sold at Fantasy Island. The AG's office received more than 150 complaints from customers who bought passes

RELATED: Apex working with Grand Island officials on future use of Fantasy Island property

RELATED: New York threatens Fantasy Island with legal action over season passes

RELATED: Fantasy Island is permanently closed