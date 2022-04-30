Fantastic Friends of WNY holds special needs prom

There was a red carpet, an ice cream bar and all attendees got an escort for the evening complete with corsages and boutonnieres.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the pandemic delayed it for two long years, Fantastic Friends of Western New York was finally able to bring back their special needs prom Friday night.

South Line Fire Hall welcomed those with disabilities to enjoy a night of fun and dancing with their friends.

Organizer Debbie Cordone says it couldn't happen without the occupational therapists who work with the program.

" They step in and they just are amazing, they're amazing they're very special people, and they're going to do very well serving people who are in need of occupational therapy."

This year's theme was the 'Greatest Prom on Earth.'