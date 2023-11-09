Fans forced to leave field after fight at Kenmore West varsity football game Saturday

According to a statement on the district's Facebook page, an altercation resulted in all fans having to leave the field

KENMORE, N.Y. — Officials in the Kenmore Town of Tonawanda School District are looking into an incident that happened Saturday at the Kenmore West varsity football game.

According to a statement on the district's Facebook page, an altercation resulted in all fans having to leave the stadium.

The Ken-Ton district did not address the specifics of the incident, only calling it an altercation and saying that law enforcement responded.

District and law enforcement personnel responded to an altercation on Saturday afternoon at the Kenmore West Varsity Football game at Crosby Field. The game was able to proceed as scheduled, but all spectators were asked to leave the stadium out of an abundance of caution as district and law enforcement personnel responded.

The district always maintains a presence by personnel who are trained in responding to incidents and ensuring a safe environment for spectators. The students involved had been closely monitored and engaged prior to the incident. Staff were strategically positioned to be able to immediately intervene and contain the situation.

The district does not tolerate any activity that constitutes a violation of the Code of Conduct or a safety risk of any kind. Appropriate action will be taken and discipline will be administered for all those involved. We want to thank our staff, Ken-Ton families, and especially the Lockport community for their cooperation and collaboration during this event.