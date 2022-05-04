Fans excited to meet Rick Jenneret

Hundreds of fans showed up and were ready to share their respect and admiration.

AMHERST, N.Y. — fans finally got the chance to meet the man behind the microphone in the flesh Tuesday night.

Rick Jeanneret held a meet and greet at a Wegman's store on Alberta Drive.

The long-time Sabres announcer is retiring at the end of this month once the hockey season comes to a close.

He has become a Buffalo broadcasting legend during his 51-year career.

Fans also got the chance to enter to win tickets that will allow them to sit in the press box with RJ at an upcoming Sabres game.