Fan excitement builds for Blue Jays; Buffalo will make MLB history on Tuesday

We’re just a day away from Major League Baseball action in front of fans in Buffalo. The last time that happened – 105 years ago.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Major League Baseball and the Blue Jays are back in Buffalo.

The big difference this year compared to last – fans will be in attendance for home games.

"It’s pretty big for Buffalo, I think it’s going to bring a lot of fans and hopefully one day MLB can bring down a team in the expansion draft," said Richie Stern of Newfane. He came all the way down to Sahlen Field Monday with his dad, just to check things out.

With the Blue Jays now playing home games in Buffalo, he’s eyeing tickets for when the Red Sox come to town and says he’s noticed Blue Jays buzz.

"I’ve definitely seen a lot of new Blue Jays fans from Buffalo that weren’t really that big into baseball because of the Blue Jays coming to Buffalo they’ve become Blue Jays fans and baseball fans," Stern said.

Inside the ballpark, seating will be split with vaccinated and unvaccinated sections. Fans who are fully vaccinated, must show proof of that.

Face masks will be required inside Sahlen Field facilities such as restrooms and elevators and when they’re on the concourse, fans are not required to wear masks in the outdoor seating bowl.

As for parking, Allpro says they’ll be charging “special event” rates between

$20 to $8.

"I can’t speak for my competitors but I would assume it's been a tough year so everybody is going to be trying to do what they can to rejuvenate and charge what they can," said Richard Sierra, CEO and president of Allpro Parking.

As for what protocols parking attendants will follow.

"Some of the lots will be taking cash, there will be four parking lots with attendants that cash and credit card will be accepted or if people would rather have the option, they can use the credit card or pay on the app if the lots don’t have an attendant on it," Sierra said.

Allpro’s CEO and president admits he’ll be short-staffed.

"Unfortunately, too many people would still rather be on unemployment than come back to work, but we’re doing the best we can, incentivize and draw people to come back to work, if anyone is looking for a job come and see us," Sierra said.

You can also get your COVID vaccine, if you haven’t gotten one already, ECMC will have a pop-up clinic outside Sahlen Field on Swan Street Tuesday and Wednesday evening. They'll be using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"They are not fully vaccinated for two weeks, so I would assume yes, they would still have to sit in the unvaccinated section, because you are not fully vaccinated until that two week period passes," said Cassie Davis, ECMC’s vice president of Ambulatory Services and Population Health.