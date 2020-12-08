FamilyWorks Buffalo set to open

The organization's mission to help children develop supportive relationships with parents who are in prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. — FamilyWorks Buffalo, an organization funded by The Osborne Foundation, will be having it's grand opening Wednesday.

The group is aiming to help children develop strong, supportive and loving bonds with parents who are in jail. The program is working with eight correctional facilities across New York and helps kids visit with their parents via technology.

According to FamilyWorks, research shows that even if it's not an in-person connection, any form of visitation plays a huge role in the success of an inmate when trying to come back into society.