Family wins free groceries for a year by playing Tops' Monopoly game

Nathaniel from Cowlesville says he always buys his groceries from the same store in Depew but he's never gotten lucky, until now.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Tops Friendly Markets awarded one lucky guy a year of free groceries from the supermarket as part of its popular Monopoly game.

The prize is worth $5,000 and will be a big help to his wife and two kids.

"This will help tremendously so I'm excited. I'm excited about it... I'm actually looking to donate or pay forward a few gift cards to a random person or friend of the family."