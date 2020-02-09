Western New York family surviving on $211 some weeks

The Gabriel family is looking forward to the additional $300 in unemployment benefits.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — In July, the unemployment rate in Western New York was almost 14 percent, and many families are still struggling.

We're still waiting for August numbers, but 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik spoke with a family in Chautauqua County on Wednesday, and the family is hoping more financial help comes soon.

The Gabriels live in Jamestown, and the family of three is surviving on $211 in unemployment benefits some weeks, because mom, Crystal Gabriel, was laid off at the end of March.

Gabriel is a navigator at Chautauqua Opportunities. She helps connect people with resources for social services, rent help, and HUD. Crystal was working from home because of the pandemic when she got the call on March 27 that she was being laid off.

She filed for unemployment, and hasn't had issues getting her benefits, but since she doesn't know if - or when - she will be hired back, she says the extra $300 in unemployment benefits that's coming will help get them back into the groove of things.

"The problem is now, and I'm sure a lot of people are going through the same thing, is that without that without that $600, I'm at $211, and thank God my husband is still working," she said. "But he works at a hospital, and we don't know, every day he goes in, he's not sure if he's going to get laid off, or what have you. So, he gets paid every two weeks, so we're at that point where when I get paid the $211, that's all we have to live on for another week-and-a-half."

At one point, Gabriel tried to get food stamps, but didn't qualify because of the extra $600 and what her husband is bringing in.

We still don't know when the extra $300 a month will be showing up in people's benefits, but the state has confirmed that it will be retroactive to the beginning of August.