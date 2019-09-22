BUFFALO, N.Y. — The family of man who died after spending less than a day at the Erie County Holding Center is getting some answers on Sunday.

Connell Burrell was 44 years old. He was serving a 15-day sentence for a disorderly conduct charge.

The family learned from Buffalo General that he was hospitalized. Burrell was diabetic, and records the family obtained and shared with 2 On Your Side show he was given a peanut butter sandwich while his glucose level was low.

"He didn't even go 15 hours, so that's what I'm saying," said Monica Lynch, Burrell's sister. "It's very unexplained, and it's not gonna be dismissed we want action.

2 On Your Side has reached out to the sheriff's department to see how they are addressing this matter. We haven't heard back.

