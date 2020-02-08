Family seeks answers 1 year after man died at Erie County Holding Center

Connell Burrell would have turned 45 a couple weeks ago. A vigil is planned for Sunday outside the Erie County Holding Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One year after alleged medical missteps led to the death of a Buffalo man after a brief stay at the Erie County Holding Center, his family wants answers.

Connell Burrell would have turned 45 a couple weeks ago. This week marks the one-year anniversary of his death.

“Nobody deserves to die from being in custody,” his sister, Monica Lynch, told 2 On Your Side’s Claudine Ewing.

“I want answers, I want video footage,” from inside the holding center while Burrell was there to serve a 15-day sentence for a disorderly conduct charge in 2019.

“He didn't even make it through 15 hours,” she said.

Burrell died on August 2, 2019 at Buffalo General Hospital. The family shared emergency room documents with 2 On Your Side last year indicating that while the at the Erie County Holding Center, Burrell was given a peanut butter sandwich while his glucose level was low. He also received insulin at the jail and was ordered to walk to the infirmary.

The family holds small protests outside the Erie County Holding Center, and they are joined by others with relatives who those who died in custody.

“I want fair and equal treatment for everybody. that's all I ever wanted. if somebody is there for two hours or 15 years they still should be treated as a human being," Lynch said.