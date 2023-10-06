Family-run pharmacies struggle to survive in today's medical landscape

Pharmacies such as Brighton-Eggert offer prescription compounding, a medicine customization service not available at many chains and which allows for specific needs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — What's behind the counter of one pharmacy is generally what customers will find at any other. What keeps customers coming back is what they encounter when they get to the counter of an independent pharmacy.

Donald Arthur has dispensed personal service along with prescriptions for nearly 40 years. The pharmacist-owner of Brighton-Eggert Pharmacy took over the family business from his father in the 1990s. At the time, the family operation – which began with Black Rock Pharmacy in 1958 – had eight locations.

In 2000, nearly 40,000 U.S. independent pharmacies were operating, according to the National Community Pharmacy Association, but corporate chains were charging less, due to economies of scale. They began to buy out independents.