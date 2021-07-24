Family Promise of WNY celebrates 25th anniversary of helping homeless families

Family Promise of WNY welcomed its first family into the program back in 1996.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Family Promise of WNY celebrated a milestone birthday Saturday.

The nonprofit has been serving homeless families in the Western New York region for 25 years.

Family Promise of WNY welcomed its first family into the program back in 1996.

Since the creation of the program, Family Promise of WNY says it has been working to address family homelessness "in a caring way." According to the nonprofit, this work has been conducted with the community.

Last year, Family Promise of WNY doubled its capacity, allowing the organization to help six families at once.