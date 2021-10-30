Family of missing Buffalo State student to hold birthday balloon launch

New York State Park Police cameras last showed Saniyya Dennis walking toward Goat Island around midnight April 24.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The family of a Buffalo State College student missing since late April will hold a balloon launch Monday to mark her 20th birthday.

Saniyya Dennis, an honors student from the Bronx, has not been seen or heard from since a NYS Park Police camera showed her walking toward Goat Island around midnight the night of April 24.

Despite a body never being found, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn recounted the hour by hour results of an investigation that concluded that it appeared Dennis took her own life. "There is a possibility that if we believe what happened happened, we may never find her body," he said. "That's a possibility," Flynn said at a news conference on May 6.