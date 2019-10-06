BUFFALO, N.Y. — Graphic content disclaimer: A photo depicting a head injury at the bottom of this story may be upsetting to some readers. Proceed with caution.

The family of a 14-year-old girl seriously hurt in an assault at Charter Middle School for Applied Technologies has filed a lawsuit.

Twanna Harp suffered a head wound and brain injury when her head was allegedly slammed onto a bathroom sink at the school back in June 2018.

The lawsuit was filed June 5, 2019. The family is seeking financial damages. The family says Harp sufferes from anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder from the assault.

At least one girl was arrested, and another suspended at the time of the incident

.

Provided by family