Family of 4 loses everything in house fire days after new year begins

2 On Your Side spoke with the mother, who says she will do anything for her kids. They are looking for a new home.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just the first week of the year and a Buffalo family lost their house on January 4 after a fire.

The Oretero family is not new to the city. They moved to Buffalo just five years ago to find schools and services that assist with their children's disabilities.

Jailyn Oretero is the mother of three children, two of them with autism and the youngest one is deaf.

Jailyn said the fire started because of a poor heating problem below in their basement. She said they lost everything they had, except the fridge, a stove, and a freezer.

"What happened to us, I do not wish this for anyone. It's something you see in the news, but you don't think it will happen to you, and when it happens, it's strong. But with God and my kids on my side, I know that I can. I know I will get out of this," she said.

In the meantime, the Oretero family is staying in a hotel and receiving assistance from the Red Cross, her son's school, and community members. They moved in on January 4 and will have to move out soon. Jailyn is eager to get her children back into a stable home environment.

If you can help the Oretero family or find a new home, the family would be very happy. The mother says she was a little nervous to go on camera, but she would do whatever she can for her kids.