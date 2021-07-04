Family-friendly climate justice rally to be held in Niagara Square

The rally is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 in Niagara Square in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — PUSH Buffalo is hosting a family-friendly climate justice rally in Niagara Square Wednesday afternoon.

Organizers are demanding the passage of the Climate and Community Investment Act (CCIA) in New York State, which would create green jobs, address issues related to climate change, and ensure that all communities have access to clean and healthy air and water.

It begins at 4 p.m. From 4 to 5 p.m., attendees will gather to show support and start a discussion. From 5 to 6 p.m., guest speakers will offer calls to action.

Attendees will also discuss the THRIVE agenda in Congress, which aims to fight inequality and build an economy that works for everyone.

The rally is part of the statewide Climate, Jobs and Justice Action Week.

“In Buffalo, we know firsthand that climate justice beats in the heart of the work necessary to achieve racial, economic, and public health justice in our communities. The Climate and Community Investment Act and THRIVE Agenda represent the kind of equitable and inclusive policies needed to build an economy that works for everyone," said Rahwa Ghirmatzion, Executive Director of PUSH Buffalo. "This has always been our fight at PUSH Buffalo, and we continue to fight for the hardworking people of New York State who deserve this justice, too.”

