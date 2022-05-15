Family remembers Katherine ‘Kat’ Massey as the “bubbly matriarch”

72-year-old Kat Massey is one of the 10 victims killed in Saturday’s shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The family of Katherine Massey, or Aunt Kat, say they knew she was gone after waiting hours at Tops. They knew she was gone, but they didn't want to believe it could be true.

Massey’s family says she loved art, and dancing and was known for her sense of humor.

She wrote for the Challenger and the Buffalo News. Massey worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield before she retired. But it’s her free spirit her family says they’ll miss the most.

“When he took her life he just set her free even more,” said Adrienne Massey, Katherine’s niece.

Throughout her life, Aunt Kat’s niece hopes people can learn to love again.

“I hope that as a nation as a community just people at home, they teach their kids how to love instead of hate because that's not what she represented and that's not what I teach my kids and that's not how our family [does] things,” said Massey.