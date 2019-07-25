FREDONIA, N.Y. — Family Church Fredonia celebrated another milestone Thursday morning — the installation of a big, new clock.

The church's old clock tower and attic were destroyed by fire back in May. Last month, they installed a new steeple.

Now there's a new single, 7' face clock on the south side of the building, facing Barker Common. It features LED lighting.

Previously, the Village of Fredonia owned and maintained the clock because of an agreement formed back in 1891, but the new clock will be owned and operated by the church.

A lot of the cost exceeded insurance coverage, so there's a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the project.

RELATED: New steeple rises from ashes of Fredonia church fire

RELATED: Investigators say high winds led to fire at Fredonia church

RELATED: Fire Burns Church Steeple In Fredonia