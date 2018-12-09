BUFFALO, N.Y - Three prayer candles were laid out in the parking lot of the newly renovated P.S. 77 on Plymouth Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

Family and friends say they put them there for 32 year-old Crete "Pito" Rivera, who was shot and killed by a police officer on that spot, at about three in the morning.

MORE: Buffalo man dead following overnight officer-involved shooting

They admit there is a lot of pain and confusion in the community, over how and why it happened.

"It's really hard because we don't know what's going on," said Rivera's relative, Amy Gonzalez. "People are saying this, people are saying that."

2 On Your Side took their questions to Buffalo Police. During their afternoon press conference to update reporters on the investigation, Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said police responded to the area of Plymouth and Massachusetts to investigate a report of a man with a gun.

They found Rivera and chased him about a block to the parking lot.

While family and friends believe he was shot while running away, police say Rivera came face to face with the officers. One of the officers reportedly fired on Rivera when he wouldn't put down his gun.

Gonzalez says she doesn't believe that Rivera confronted police, "He wasn't a bad kid. That's why it's shocking to everybody and that's why everybody's so mad."

2 On Your Side's Emily Lampa asked Gramaglia if it was absolutely necessary for the officer to use deadly force. This was the Deputy Commissioner's answer: "This was a situation where the suspect had a deadly weapon...a loaded handgun. And the situation, and how you address that situation, is dictated more often by the suspects...what they do. So, unfortunately, he had this gun in his hand...posed a threat to the officer and unfortunately the officer very tragically had to discharge his weapon and end the threat."

While investigators say Rivera was holding the gun in his hand, Gramaglia says it doesn't appear that he fired his gun, "Officers are reviewing video and that will come out as part of the investigation."

Buffalo Police say they have the handgun Rivera had in his possession.

Gramaglia would not say if that video is dash camera or surveillance camera video from around the area.

Family and friends tell 2 On Your Side they also want to see body cam video, but Gramaglia says they no longer use them.

Two BPD officers were checked out at ECMC after the incident. We're told neither were shot, but one was treated for injuries. Gramaglia wouldn't say exactly what those injuries were.

The officer who shot and killed Rivera has been with the Buffalo Police Department for 2 years and is now on administrative leave while the investigation develops.

© 2018 WGRZ