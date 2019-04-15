The families of the victims from Flight 3407 continue their fight to improve aviation safety.

The group, along with Congressman Chris Collins, will meet with U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Wednesday.

During the meeting the group plans to address the fact that pilots are not required to put data into a pilot records database.

That database is currently in beta testing.

The families hope that it will soon be used by all commercial airlines.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

10 years later: Remembering the victims of Flight 3407

Flight 3407: Air Traffic Controller Recalls Fateful Night

Flight 3407: A Story of Survivors Surviving