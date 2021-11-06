Families gather at Flight 3407 crash site memorial after safety victory

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday published the federal rule starting the pilot records database. Airlines have three years to get into compliance.

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins joined the families of Flight 3407 on Friday to celebrate a big change they fought for to make airlines safer.

Families gathered at the crash site memorial in Clarence Center on Friday, the day the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration published the federal rule starting the pilot records database.

Over the next few years, the database will require airlines to report their pilots' employment history, training, and qualifications.

The crash of Flight 3407 was blamed in part on pilot error, and that pilot had mistakes in his past that could have prevented him from being on that flight if the airline had known about it.

For the families, it's the last victory in a 12-year-long fight.

"Usually, the airlines and their lobbyists win by outlasting people like us, and the pilot record database is the ultimate example of sticking to it," said Karen Eckert, who lost a sister in the crash.

The rule won't be in effect right away, though. Airlines have three years to get into compliance.