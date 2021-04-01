Families can now submit one application to apply to multiple charter schools

Families no longer have to submit applications to each individual school. Now, they can submit one application that most Buffalo charter schools will accept.

Applying to public charter schools in Buffalo just got easier for a lot of families.

Much like applying to colleges, the Buffalo Charter School system now has it's own common application.

Families no longer have to submit applications to each individual school. Effective immediately, they can submit on application that most Buffalo charter schools accept.

The application launched December 1, 2020, is free and offered in both English and Spanish. You can visit Enroll Buffalo Charters to fill it out before this year's application closes on April 1.

"The Association is proud to have facilitated this collaborative effort between Buffalo’s great public charter schools,” said Yomika S. Bennett, Executive Director of the New York Charter Schools Association. “It is our hope that this platform increases access to and knowledge of the area’s charter schools and simplifies the application process for families.”

Participating and partnered schools include: