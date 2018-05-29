A Facebook post caused quite the uproar on, and after, Memorial Day.

Colleen Moline posted a picture showing multiple headstones lying in a dusty lot at Acacia Park Cemetery in North Tonawanda. The caption explained that she had been looking for a headstone for her parents; which her family had purchased a year and a half ago and still wasn't in the family plot.

She found it, after a frustrating series of months.

The double stone monument was ordered with a marker for her mother, Rachel Kennedy, who passed away November 4th, 2016. Her father's existing marker was supposed to be transferred to that new double marker. The picture shows the gravestone they ordered lying there among the dozens of other monuments and markers.

Moline tells 2 On Your Side cemetery employees told her the gravestone would go in Spring 2017. When that didn't happen, she claims she has been following up ever since.

"I went there about 3 weeks ago and they were going to work on getting that stone set for me. They couldn't be reached on the phone. So, that's when I went out there yesterday...When I saw the stone, I took the picture, because I was just appalled."

Dozens of people responded to her Facebook post. A number of users said they had similar experiences at Acacia Park Cemetery.

2 On Your Side brought those concerns straight to the president of the cemetery, Craig Schwalm, who responded by saying the Kennedy's gravestone would be put in by Tuesday evening.

But we still had a number of questions for Schwalm, especially since there were a number of other people online saying they are still waiting, too.

Schwalm tells 2 On Your Side the Kennedy's gravestone didn't go in last year because there was a holdup with the manufacturer. He claims the cemetery definitely did not get it back from the vendor in 2017. When we asked for the name of that manufacturer, he wouldn't give it to us.

He says monuments typically arrive between 90 to 100 days of being ordered and that they don't always notify families of delays. Schwalm claims weather can often delay when a monument goes in the ground.

We asked him if a year and a half delay is typical. He said, "It varies."

So where does this leave the other families waiting for headstones to go in?

"It makes me sad that he was not recognized on Memorial Day," Judy Tyler showed us the blank space on her parent's headstone where her father's marker should be.

"He did not receive a flag as the rest of the grave sites [of veterans] did...because whoever was distributing them did not know he was a veteran, because there was no marker," explains Tyler. "So, I picked up a flag inside the office...and put it on his grave myself."

Her father, Charles Clark, died March 10, 2018. He was buried at Acacia Park Cemetery on March 14, his 99th birthday.

He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in the Philippines during WWII. In 1946, he joined the North Tonawanda Police Force and retired as a Lieutenant in 1971, after 25 years of service.

Given this service, Tyler said it was really important to the family that his marker be placed in time for Memorial Day, and she said the cemetery gave her assurances it would be done.

When she found out on Monday that it hadn't been, she says she went straight to the cemetery office and she wasn't alone.

"I went to the office and spoke to the girl that was in there. I felt very sorry for her. She was very overwhelmed because evidently there were quite a few people that were complaining about markers missing...There was actually a line waiting to speak to her."

2 On Your Side went with Tyler to the lot where Colleen Moline found her mother's grave marker to see if she could find her father's marker.

We didn't find it, but what we did see were a number of markers and headstones that were a couple of years old already that still haven't gone in the ground.

2 On Your Side attempted to talk to cemetery employees going through the markers, but they hid in a storage garage. They didn't respond when we knocked on the door.

The response was the same at the front office. The office administrator directed us to speak with cemetery president, Craig Schwalm.

In terms of the Clark Family memorial, he says the cemetery is still within their 100 day window to install it and the reason they can't find the marker is because the manufacturer hasn't sent it yet.

He says the cemetery addresses complaints as soon as they can.

2 On Your Side reached out to the New York Department of State Division of Cemeteries, which overseas Acacia Park Cemetery. We're still waiting to hear their response to the complaints made against APC, and if the cemetery has been investigated or audited in recent years.

