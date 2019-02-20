CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has received numerous inquiries about a possible emergency evacuation underway at the Walden Galleria, Wednesday afternoon.

Sources inside the mall say they were shopping when they were told to evacuate immediately. No explanation was given.

Cheektowaga Police are on scene and say there is no emergency.

Police say a mistake was made by Walden Galleria Security and that a limited alert should’ve been sent out as a weekly test, but accidentally, a full alert was sent out causing stores to close.

2 On Your Side has reached out Pyramid Management Group, the mall owner/operator, for comment and have not heard anything back.