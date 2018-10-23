WHEATFIELD, N.Y. - The Niagara County Sheriff's Office responded to Williams Road Monday afternoon for a report of a gold Impala driving all over the road in multiple lanes of traffic.

The Sheriff's Office says the car was eventually stopped on Williams Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard. Deputies found that the vehicle was being driven by an intoxicated woman, with a 2 year old child passenger in the vehicle at the time.

Sarah M. Attfield, 31 of Niagara Falls, was charged with Felony Leandra's Law DWI, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle.

Pre-arraignment bail was set for $750.00. Attfield was remanded to the Niagara County Jail, pending a court appearance in Wheatfield Town Court Tuesday.

